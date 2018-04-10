World record breaker raises $10,000 for LifeFlight

ACCOMPLISHED: David Holleran has raised more than $10,000 for the LifeFlight organisation.

ACCOMPLISHED: David Holleran has raised more than $10,000 for the LifeFlight organisation. Sandie Read

AFTER overcoming 1113 obstacles across 500 kilometres, fitness fanatic David Holleran can add another number to his achievement - $10,000.

Mr Holleran raised the cash for LifeFlight while taking out the world record for finishing the world's longest solo obstacle course at the Eidsvold Showgrounds.

Having known loved ones who used LifeFlight, Mr Holleran wanted to ensure the helicopters remained in the sky.

"In preparation for this event I completed more than 1000 hours, including around 4000 kilometres of running and training,” he said.

"The human body, how far it can be pushed psychologically and physiologically has always been my passion and my life.”

LifeFlight community engagement officer Mandy Hentschel said it was thanks to the commitment and generosity of Queenslanders like David the vital service to could continue serving regions like the North Burnett.

"What David has accomplished is incredible and LifeFlight is so grateful for the support he has given us over the years,” she said.

LifeFlight has performed 5344 missions this year.

Visit lifeflightfoundation.org.au.