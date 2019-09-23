World loses it over ‘extraordinary’ recovery

Part Cirque du Soleil, part Shaolin monk and part Monty Python. Egyptian goalkeeper Mahmoud Gad is all hero.

The renegade keeper is the talk of the football world - and he's done it from a regulation Egyptian Premier League game.

Gad is being showered with praise and being taunted until people's throats are sore after he produced both the biggest brain snap of the Egyptian football season so far and then the best highlight of the season so far all in the same five seconds.

The ENPPI keeper had a moment he would rather forget during his team's loss to Pyramids on Monday (AEST) when he rushed out of his own box to cut off a long-range through-ball.

Gad's explosive run more than 15m outside of his box allowed him to header the dangerous pass back towards the centre of the field, but he suddenly found himself 30m from his goal and with the ball now drifting towards the feet of an opposition player.

With the goals wide open and not a single defender within 25m of the netting, a Pyramids player took the wide open shot, a well-struck volley.

This is the moment Gad sealed his unique place in football folklore by producing a manic run back towards his own goal, running with his back to the ball.

The desperate keeper had just enough time to launch himself back with the flight of the ball before stretching out both hands to punch it over the bar.

It was all over so fast, fans and commentators alike were left scratching their noggins as poor Gad resembled a crumpled heap after cannoning into the back of the goals.

His enormous scramble left him completely knackered, hunched over in goals.

Perhaps because he never should have been so far from home or perhaps because it had already been a tough night for ENPPI on their way to a 4-0 loss - but for whatever reason, there was just one ENPPI player that came to give their keeper a pat on the head for his wild highlight.

Commentators from around the globe, however, came from everywhere to show the Egypt keeper the love his rollercoaster performance deserved.

BBC football guru Gary Lineker labelled it an "extraordinary save" on Twitter.

Plenty others were both impressed and dismayed at the same time.

