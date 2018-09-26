Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The president praised his administration's work on domestic issues, and bragged about his meeting with North Korea leader Kim Jong-un.
The president praised his administration's work on domestic issues, and bragged about his meeting with North Korea leader Kim Jong-un.
News

World leaders laugh at Trump during UN speech

26th Sep 2018 5:11 AM

MEMBERS of the United Nations' General Assembly have laughed at Donald Trump after he told them his administration had "accomplished more than almost any ... in the history of our country".

Mr Trump on Tuesday began his address by noting that this is the second time he has spoken to the UN General Assembly, and then began to tout the progress his administration has made since he took office.

"One year ago I stood before you for the first time in this grand hall. I addressed the threats facing our world, and I presented a vision to achieve a brighter future for all of humanity," Mr Trump, who has frequently claimed the US is laughed at internationally for weak international policies, said.


"Today I stand before the United Nations General Assembly to share the extraordinary progress we've made".


"In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country," Mr Trump continued, eliciting a rumbling from the hall in New York City." America's… So true".

Mr Trump smiled at the interruption, before commenting on it.

"I didn't expect that reaction but that's okay," he said.

Mr Trump, in his speech, bragged about domestic achievements like tax cuts his administration pushed for, a "booming" economy, and a stock market that has reached record highs during his presidency. He said that he has pushed for and received historic levels of defence funding, and bragged that US unemployment is very low.

The president also highlighted some of his foreign priorities, noting that he had met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and claimed that North Korean nuclear weapons developments has slowed.

Mr Trump also threatened military action in the Middle East and particularly in Syria, if chemical weapons are used in the conflict there.

As for trade - one of the most contentious issues between the US and the world - the president said that he has told international leaders that trade imbalances are too high. Mr Trump has implemented billions of dollars worth of tariffs on China and the European Union in the past year, sparking fears of a trade war.

donald trump editors picks politics potus un united nations

Top Stories

    Word by word: Barnes makes his case

    premium_icon Word by word: Barnes makes his case

    Council News BARGARA councillor Greg Barnes was unexpectedly removed from voting on the Jewel development on Monday.

    • 26th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Why no decision will mean yes for high-rise

    Why no decision will mean yes for high-rise

    News Unconventional approval possible

    • 26th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Expert chips in on council saga

    premium_icon Expert chips in on council saga

    Council News Dr Mols said cultural awareness of gift-giving could be 'tricky'

    • 26th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Mum makes a splash in Healthy Mummy photo shoot

    Mum makes a splash in Healthy Mummy photo shoot

    News Teegan Jones dons skimpy swimsuit to show mothers their beauty

    • 26th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners