WORLD FOCUS: Bundy farms bring international interest

BUYERS INTEREST: Scott Mackey says he is seeing international interest for the region's properties. PAUL BEUTEL

BUNDABERG is known across the globe for fertile lands and fields of sugarcane - and local Remax principal Scott Mackey says there is no shortage of international attention on the region's properties.

Mr Mackey said the Bundy rural estate market was in the midst of a period of high demand for agricultural property.

"There is a strong demand. Over the last 18 months we have sold a couple of million-dollar-plus farms,” MrMackey said.

"We have had interests on farms that are multi-million-dollar farms, and there is definitely unprecedented interest.

"We (Bundaberg) are now a globally recognised agriculture niche market.”

An ever-growing population and need for food were key reasons Bundaberg caught the eye of buyers, MrMackey said - especially in the macadamia and avocado industries.

"Because of the weather here we farm all-year-round and that is an attractive value as opposed to other markets,” he said.

"The macadamia and avocado demand is growing, so they are the main products that are forcing a demand in cultivated acres, of land you can use.”

Buyers showing interest in agricultural land were looking for land ready to plant and grow on, however MrMackey said to watch out for properties that were not suited to growing.

"They don't want flood-prone land with limited water to irrigate from.”