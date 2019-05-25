WORLD FIRST: See coral, fish up close without getting wet

DEEP DIVE: Tourism Minister Kate Jones with Uber regional general manager Susan Anderson and chief pilot Erika Bergman at the launch of ScUber, the world's first ride sharing submarine.

FINDING Nemo meets James Bond.

That's how the scUber experience has been described, Bundaberg Tourism general manager Katherine Reid says.

In a world first, visitors to Heron Island on the Great Barrier Reef will be able to book a submarine through Uber.

The world's first ride sharing submarine was launched this week in a partnership between Tourism and Events Queensland and Uber.

The announcement was made by Tourism Minister Kate Jones, who said it would generate an extra 1.4 million visitors and inject more than $1.8 billion into the local economy.

Ms Reid said while she didn't get to ride inside the submarine, seeing it launched was an exciting experience.

UNDER THE SEA: ScUber in action Tourism and Events Queensland

She said scUber presented the opportunity to showcase the world's largest ecosystem as a biodiverse playground, rich in marine life and offering remarkable underwater experiences.

ScUber can plunge to depths of 30 metres and offers 180-degree views of the reef.

Ms Reid said the region would benefit as scUber helped take the messages of conservation and preservation of the Great Barrier Reef to a global audience.

She said scUber had opened accessibility to the reef, allowing people, while they were fully clothed, to see fish swimming in and out of the anemone.

"An Australian icon and national treasure, research shows that protecting the Great Barrier Reef is the number one environmental concern for Australians, with 94 per cent wanting to conserve and protect it, and how fortunate are we here in the Bundaberg region to have it on our doorstep,” she said.

"Tourism and Events Queensland have provided our industry with a great toolkit with a series of digital resources to really make the most of this global spotlight on the Great Barrier Reef.”

Ms Reid encouraged Bundaberg operators and businesses to capitalise on the toolkit.