World champion pool player is here this weekend

WORLD CHAMPION: Eightball player Mick Hall is coming to Bundaberg later this week. Contributed

EIGHTBALL: When Bundaberg Eightball Association president Robbie Lewis knew he could bring a world champion to the region, he couldn't say no.

English player Mick Hill will be in Bundaberg this Sunday at the Diggers Football Club, showing off some of the skills that earned him the reputation of one of the best pool players in his generation.

Hill has won the world championship five times including the past two years. He recently won events in Melbourne before embarking on his current tour.

"Mick's manager, well he and I played a couple of state titles against each other, we've known each other for 20 years,” Lewis said.

"He mentioned it (the tour) and wondered if we were interested. I couldn't say yes quick enough. The members were very interested.”

Lewis said for some members Hill's visit would be the biggest the club has had in its history.

The club has had Jack Halligan and Eddie Charlton visit but Lewis said Hill's appearance would top the lot.

"He's the best player in our sport and has been the best for the past five years,” Lewis said.

"It made me proud as a president that it was brought to us for him to come.”

Hill will also get the chance to compete against some of Bundy's best talent as well.

"He'll host a coaching clinic for eight people first, a two hour clinic ” Lewis said.

"He'll do a lot of philosophy about the game and then take on on 20 locals. He'll also do some trick shots and sign cues and have cues for sale.”

Tickets start at $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Children under the age of 16 are free.

"We want to encourage children to have a look,” Lewis said.

"There's still a lot of tickets remaining, so if anyone has any inkling in billiards, pool or snooker, this is something you don't want to miss.”

To book for the event contact Lewis on 0437028135.