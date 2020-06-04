Workshops to warm your heart and belly

CREATIVE Regions is bringing belly warming and heartwarming workshops to the community through their newest endeavour Soup Studio.

While learning new art and craft skills workshop attendees get to enjoy a bowl of soup to warm them up through the winter chill.

Creative Regions artistic director Di Wills said they were eager to reopen as soon as they were given the go-ahead.

“We were working from home but when the restrictions eased we were so excited to be back in the building and creating,” Ms Wills said.

“We are creatures of connection, that’s our business to connect one-on-one with the community so it is great to be in the same space again.

“We played around with winter warmers and it was Wendy who suggested Soup Studio and now Rowers on the River provide the soups for the heart and belly warming experience.”

Ms Wills said they had some big plans for the Soup Studio once more restrictions were eased.

“With restrictions easing the workshops are only going to get bigger and better we plan to have all different opportunities including shows, cabaret, outdoor opportunities and family friendly events.”

Soup Studio was born out of the desire to bring some vibrancy and laughter back into people’s lives and Ms Wills said they were thrilled to be able to offer artists some work as well.

“It really is about being able to support the artists and making sure all their costs are covered for materials and their fee,” she said. “It is about kicking things off again and helping them get back out there and head back into the commercial space, plus it’s fun.”

