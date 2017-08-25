Workshops for farmers to help with compliance

A workshop will be held in Bundy.

FARMERS will be able to learn how to reduce risks and increase efficiency and compliance when a one-day workshop is held in Bundy.

The Workplace Essentials workshop, funded by the Queensland Government and co-ordinated through the Queensland Agriculture Workforce Network, will focus on providing farm employers and team leaders with practical information and resources to enhance workplace health and safety and people management skills.

Queensland Farmers' Federation president Stuart Armitage encouraged businesses to take advantage of the training.

"There are approximately 1700 workplace injuries within agriculture per year. This is unacceptable and why we want to help farm businesses get up-to-speed on their safety obligations,” he said.

"It is important that all levels of farm leadership are aware of their obligations.”

The workshop will be held on September 27.

For more info: http://bit.ly/2xhZe7B.