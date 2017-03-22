Workshops delve into history

A letter written by Bert Hinkler to his family during the First World War.Photo State Library of Queensland

DO YOU have photos, letters or other materials from loved ones who went to the First World War?

An upcoming workshop could be the perfect opportunity for you to learn how to preserve such items to pass on to the next generation.

Niles Elvery, the State Library of Queensland's regional collector for the Q Anzac 100 project, said it was important people shared their heirlooms to ensure their stories were told.

"There will be advice on how to handle material and what to store it in,” Mr Elvery said.

"There's an opportunity for people to bring something along and get advice on how to look after it.

"There's nothing more important than making sure those stories are kept alive.”

Mr Elvery said behind every photo or letter was usually an incredible story waiting to be told.

"A letter is just a letter but if you know the context behind it adds to it,” he said.

As an example, Mr Elvery will bring a letter written by Bert Hinkler during the Great War.

"The letter was written from Eastbourne where he was undertaking training with the Royal Naval College,” Mr Elvery said.

"He says in his letter that he had just passed various tests and graduated as a pilot.

"After this, he was posted to No. 28 Squadron, Royal Air Force, stationed in Italy.”

The workshops are free but bookings must be made for the Bundaberg Library sessions by phoning 4130 4140 or emailing library@bundaberg. qld.gov.au before March 31.

Workshops

Bundaberg Library

Tuesday, April 4. First World War Treasurers: A White Glove Experience 10am-noon.

Caring for your First World War collections 1-4pm.

Wednesday, April 5, 9am-4pm and Thursday, April 6, 9am-1pm.

A workshop for heritage and other organisations.

Burnett Bowls Club