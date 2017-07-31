Workshop to offers new insight into autism

LEARN MORE: Information on accessing NDIS funding for early intervention programs will be provided at the workshops.

FAMILIES, carers, educators and allied health practitioners with an interest in autism are invited to free workshops this month.

The workshop aims to give new insights into techniques to help with challenging behaviours commonly experienced by children with autism.

Presented by AEIOU Foundation, the event will cover behaviour management strategies and changing the course of development in children with autism. Information on accessing NDIS funding for early intervention programs will also be included.

Attendees can register to attend one of two sessions:

Thursday, August 10, from 6-7.30pm

Friday, August 11, from 9.30-11am

The workshops will be held at CQUniversity.

For details or to register, phone 4155 0499 or email bundaberg@aeiou.org.au.