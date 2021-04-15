Workshop to help Bundy kids hit the right notes

Singer, songwriter and violinist Katisha Adelaide is committed to bringing music to rural and regional Queensland and will bring her workshops and concert to Bundaberg next weekend.

Aspiring musicians looking to hit the right notes will get the chance to workshop ideas with a Queensland-based musician next weekend.

Singer, songwriter and violinist Katisha Adelaide will visit Bundaberg next weekend to help children between the ages of 7 and 17 create a new piece of music by exploring basic improvisation, composition, ensemble and performance.

Katisha completed her Bachelor of Music at Brisbane’s Queensland Conservatorium and is committed to bringing music back to rural and regional areas.

“Growing up in Innisfail, which isn’t that regional or remote considering, but even a place like Innisfail there are just so few opportunities for kids and the community to be involved in music,” she said.

“We used to have to go all the way to Cairns … I remember how special it was when people came to Innisfail and we could go (to performances) in our home town.

“So I really love the idea of being able to do that in regional communities who many not get a lot of people coming to where they live.”



The idea for the workshops came to Katisha during covid restrictions where she was making videos as a project for herself and other keen musicians, including children.

“I did one with a bunch of kids where I got them to record sound effects or musical sounds in conjunction with some prerecordings and then put it all together and it became this really cool soundscape type, improvised piece of music,” she said.

“And the thought was ‘well if I can do it on video, how cool would it be to do it in person as well’, so it’s all very improvised and we take inspiration from nature around us.”

Bundaberg will be Katisha’s third and final stop on this leg of her tour, but said she hoped to get to other regional communities out west.

After the workshop, she will also perform a concert on the Saturday night following the release of her album titled Home Is Not So Far.

During the performance she’ll invite workshop attendees to perform their piece with her.

She said seeing what children brought to the workshops was “exciting”.

“You never know what you’re going to get until you get there and start working with them,” she said.

“All the kids are different and every workshop is different because there’s different instruments and age groups and confidence levels and it’s really exciting to see them all capturing the vision.

“It’s really heartwarming to see them thinking outside the box and being able to do that together as an item in the concert is a really cool way of connecting with the community and saying ‘look how amazing your kids are’.”



Katisha will hold two workshops over the weekend, with one on Friday April 23 from 3.30pm until 4.30pm and another on Saturday April 24 from 10.30am until 11.30am.

Cost is $20 per child and $10 for each sibling.

The workshop venue is yet to be announced.

Katisha will also be performing on the Saturday afternoon at Fairymead House from 4pm.

Tickets will cost $15 per person or $40 per family and you will need to BYO chair.

You can purchase tickets by visiting this website or at the door of the venue.

If your child would like to participate in the workshop or for more information you can contact Katisha on 0478 640 337 or by emailing katisha@katishaadelaide.com.

