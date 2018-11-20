Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EMPOWERING WOMEN: Terena Staib of Coalstoun Lakes is excited about her Stress Less Live More Womens Empowerment event on Saturday.
EMPOWERING WOMEN: Terena Staib of Coalstoun Lakes is excited about her Stress Less Live More Womens Empowerment event on Saturday. Contributed
News

Workshop to empower women with strategies for self-care

Erica Murree
by
20th Nov 2018 11:00 AM

THE perfect opportunity for women across the region who are looking for some much needed self-care is happening this Saturday.

The Stress Less Live More Women's Empowerment Gathering is themed around reducing the stress and overwhelming experiences in everyday life.

Coalstoun Lakes based Australian Natural Online owner and manager, Terena Staib is excited about Saturday's uplifting event in Bundaberg where a range of stress management techniques will be explored.

"Attendees will learn take-away practical strategies so they go away feeling supported and empowered,” she said.

Mrs Staib is encouraging women to do something just for themselves and enjoy the morning.

Specialist guest speakers who will share interesting insights and expert knowledge include Leanne Baker from Organising the Four of Us and Leanne Baker Daily who will address the topic of how to organise your home without overwhelm.

Chiropractor Dr Rosie Williams will discuss practical tools for finding joy in the ups and downs of daily life while psychotherapist and counsellor from Trauma to Triumph Carissa Rodgers will speak about seven steps to easing emotional overwhelm and a guided meditation for beginners.

The role of nutrition and health behaviours to increase positive mental health will be addressed by psychologist and nutritionist Elspeth Haswell-Smith.

Mrs Staib said there will also be live music by Ariana Brogden, local HOTI Kombucha, healthy snacks and refreshments.

Attendees will receive sample bags with guest speaker information, special offers, upcoming events and freebie samples.

Secure your place, as there are a limited number of tickets available via Mrs Staib's website Australian Naturals Online https://www.australiannaturals.com.au/product/stress-less-li-ticket/. Tickets are $59.95 each.

Where will it be held?

Stress Less Live More Women's Empowerment Gathering this Saturday from 9am-noon at The Generator in Bundaberg, Level 1/155A Bourbong St, Bundaberg Central situation above the Post Office, in the Clock Tower, entrance via Barolin St.

australian natural online carissa rogers dr rosie williams elspeth haswell-smith leanne baker reducing stress stress less live more women's empowerment gatherin terena staib

Top Stories

    'DISGUSTING': CBD worker caught with 450,000 child porn pics

    premium_icon 'DISGUSTING': CBD worker caught with 450,000 child porn pics

    Crime POLICE conducting a house search have barged in on a former Dymocks employee scrolling through the internet, searching for fresh child porn materials.

    Business owners welcome CBD shake-up

    premium_icon Business owners welcome CBD shake-up

    Business Council announced plans to revitalise the CBD on Friday

    Law firm steps in to represent Bundy residents

    premium_icon Law firm steps in to represent Bundy residents

    News Home owners' challenge over dual homes

    Southern Great Barrier Reef operators scoop tourism awards

    Southern Great Barrier Reef operators scoop tourism awards

    News Collected four gold, three silver and three bronze between them

    Local Partners