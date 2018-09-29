Workshop to aid nut industry newcomers

A GROUP of new or prospective macadamia nut growers were treated to what Australian Macadamia Society CEO Jolyon Burnett described as a "crash course - macadamias 101” held in Bundaberg.

The AMS New Grower Workshop saw attendees receive information about the industry from Australian Macadamia Industry Development Manager Leoni Kojetin, Mr Burnett and market development manager Lynne Ziehlke regarding some of the ins and outs of the industry.

"There's a lot of interest in the macadamia industry at the moment, we are getting a lot of entrants and this workshop today and tomorrow is catering to both new entrants and prospective new entrants into the macadamia industry here in Bundaberg,” Mr Burnett said.

"We're trying to give these people a bit of an overview of the industry, where we think global supply, global demand is heading, what they might expect in terms of prices, what they should be looking for in terms of productivity, who's who in the zoo of the industry - so who's likely to buy their nuts, what consultants there are available to them, what the common practices in the industry are...”

He said it was "really encouraging” to see interest in the industry.

"It's really pleasing for us to see the diversity of people who are beginning to invest in macadamias.

"Quite a few of them are existing growers who are expanding on their already owned land, so they might have planted out half their property and now they've got the confidence to plant the rest of that out.

"A big chunk of them are cane farmers, they have the benefit of being able to still get some cash flow from their cane while they transition over to macadamias - macadamias take 5-7 years before you start to get a cash flow out of them, there's a lot of up-front cost in terms of buying the trees and preparing the land.”