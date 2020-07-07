WORKS APPROVED: Construction to begin on new ag store

COUNCIL APPROVAL: The property at 9-11 Lyons Street will be going under the hammer in the coming months. Picture: Sam Turner

COUNCIL APPROVAL: The property at 9-11 Lyons Street will be going under the hammer in the coming months. Picture: Sam Turner

CONSTRUCTION has been approved for the site of a new agricultural store in Mundubbera.

Earlier this year the North Burnett Regional Council welcomed the proposal of a Bundaberg based development slated for 9-11 Lyons St.

Council documents have revealed AG Plus Consultancy in Bundaberg submitted an application for operational work which has since been approved.

The application included proposed earthworks for the building, car park, upgraded crossover, and drainage.

The property at 9-11 Lyons Street before construction begins. Picture: Sam Turner

Documents tendered to council indicated the ag development was seeking to service clients within the North Burnett, hiring two to three staff members.

"They are seeking to provide more easily accessible products and services closer to their existing customer area," the documents said.

"In turn, providing a better and more local service, and reducing time frames."

The proposal itself has a total Gross Floor Area of 384m², a building height of 9m above ground level, and six carparking spaces.

Part of the new structure would be used for administration, reception and amenities.

Plans for the new ag store opening in Mundubbera within the next year. Picture: North Burnett Regional Council.

The remaining space would be used for storage and sale, direct to the public, of agricultural supplies.

Former councillor for division three Faye Whelan welcomed the development, saying it would be a good thing for the town.

"We're fortunate this company has decided to station in Mundubbera, to service a wider area," Ms Whelan said.

"The whole region will benefit."