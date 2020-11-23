Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Workplace horror: Man scalded, falls from roof

by Nathan Edwards
23rd Nov 2020 1:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has suffered scalding to the majority of his body following a reported workplace incident on Russell Island this afternoon.

Emergency crews, including paramedics and police arrived at the private residence just before noon.

It's understood the man was installing a hot water system on the roof of the private residence, when he was scalded with hot water on his his arms, legs, back and abdomen, causing him to fall off the roof.

He has been transported by helicopter to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Workplace horror: Man scalded, falls from roof

More Stories

burns emergency workplace incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man allegedly threatened to saw off ‘rival dealer’s’ legs

        Premium Content Man allegedly threatened to saw off ‘rival dealer’s’ legs

        Crime The man, along with a co-accused, allegedly held a chainsaw over the alleged victim’s legs and threatened to saw them off.

        Man fires arrows, cops find poison, drugs and explosive ammo

        Premium Content Man fires arrows, cops find poison, drugs and explosive ammo

        News Bundaberg man tells police liquid nioctine was for his baby as they uncover a bevy...

        SNAGGED: Fishing trip ends in fine for knife in public place

        Premium Content SNAGGED: Fishing trip ends in fine for knife in public place

        Crime Thinking of going fishing? One woman has learnt the hard way why it’s best to clean...

        FIRE ON FRASER: What to expect in coming days

        Premium Content FIRE ON FRASER: What to expect in coming days

        News Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service currently monitoring long burning fire.