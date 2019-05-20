Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly man dies in tractor rollover

by Grace Mason
20th May 2019 5:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN elderly man has died on a rural property near Mareeba after becoming trapped under a tractor.

Emergency services were called to the Narcotic Creek Rd cane farm at Chewko just after midday after the 85-year-old man was found trapped under the machinery by a family member.

He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Tablelands police Acting Insp Greg Giles said it is believed the tractor rolled after travelling down an embankment.

He said the Forensic Crash Unit and Workplace Health and Safety were investigating.

"It appears to have been a tragic accident," he said.

A WHS spokeswoman confirmed investigators were travelling to the site.

The incident comes less than two weeks after an 81-year-old man died at an El Arish residence after becoming trapped under a lawnmower on May 7.

Family members conducted CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

cane farm tablelands tractor rollover workplace accident

Top Stories

    Regional Labor MPs call to ‘rip Adani Band-Aid’

    premium_icon Regional Labor MPs call to ‘rip Adani Band-Aid’

    News Regional MPs are banding together in the wake of Saturday’s brutal Federal drubbing, calling for the “band-aid to be ripped off on Adani”.

    • 20th May 2019 5:08 PM
    Calls for NAPLAN rethink after 'catastrophe'

    premium_icon Calls for NAPLAN rethink after 'catastrophe'

    News NAPLAN Online is expected to be fully rolled-out by 2020

    New way for Bundy survivors to signal they've beat cancer

    premium_icon New way for Bundy survivors to signal they've beat cancer

    Health New mural to give a sign of hope.

    • 20th May 2019 4:05 PM
    Farmer Jessica prepares for world record attempt

    premium_icon Farmer Jessica prepares for world record attempt

    Offbeat You won't believe what she's about to try and do