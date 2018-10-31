Menu
Emergency services are on scene in Drillham South following a workplace accident.
Workplace accident leaves man in critical condition

Molly Hancock
31st Oct 2018 2:38 PM

EMERGENCY services are responding to a workplace incident at Drillham South where a man is believed to have fallen from a significant height.

Queensland Ambulance Services received a call at 1.30pm following the accident.

It is reported QAS has assessed a male patient and he has sustained critical injuries.

Queensland Police Services were called to the scene at 1.40pm and are reported not to be investigating the incident as it is now in the hands of Work Place Safety.

