Workout in Woodgate for Hannah Clarke

Kate Munro from Roar Kombat Fitness is hoping people in the Bundaberg Region will join in on the national Handstands for Hann with a workout at Woodgate Beach.

GYMS around the nation are holding workouts in memory of Hannah Clarke and people in this region can show their support.

Organisers hope CrossFit and fitness gyms across Australia will join the event to commemorate Hannah and her children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4 and Trey, 3, who were burned alive by Rowan Baxter in a domestic violence attack in Brisbane’s Camp Hill on February 19.

Kate Munro from Roar Kombat Fitness said she was holding a fundraiser as part of the Handstands for Hann movement organised by Hannah’s CrossFit friend Caitlin Langford.

“Generally I do lots of fundraising for the community but this one has really struck a chord with me,” Ms Munro said.

Facebook photo of Hannah Baxter with her children (L-R) Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey.

“Hannah had a gym and was a personal trainer so I feel strongly as a PT to do something.

“I train nearly all women so as PT’s I feel it is up to us to promote strength and pay tribute to Hannah.

“Exercise was her life and destiny so I want to celebrate that, but also make a stand as a woman to say ‘this is not okay’.”

Ms Munro said she wanted it to serve as a reminder that she was there for her clients.

“In a lot of the coverage I have heard, Hannah took time to make other people feel good and happy and we need to pass on that legacy to our own tribe of women,” she said.

“To remind each other to not only be strong but to reach out when it is needed.”

Despite living in Childers, Ms Munro decided to hold the fundraiser at Woodgate Beach after hearing from friends of Hannah that she loved the beach.

“Everyone can feel closer to her and know they are doing something.”

Ms Munro is inviting anyone and everyone to wear pink (Hannah’s favourite colour) and come to the fundraiser, which will include the workout, a sausage sizzle and use of SUP boards with all donations going to DV Connect.

“Even if people come down and just be there and pay tribute to her,” Ms Monro said.

“Whether it is just bringing the family, taking a photo at the beach and having a minute of silence, it is all about getting the message out there.”

The event will be held at Banksia Park at Woodgate Beach on March 7 at 2pm.

The official ‘Hann’ workout will involve some of Hannah’s favourite moves such as handstand walks and lunges but will include modifications for everyone.

If you want to participate or have a gym and want to join in on the movement click here.