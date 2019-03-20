Menu
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Edon Place service director Lyne Boothe. Max Fleet BUN130315LYN8
News

Working together to stop violence

Crystal Jones
by
20th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EDON Place is at the forefront of overseeing change in the realm of domestic violence in the region.

Service director Lyne Booth said domestic and family violence was a "community problem”.

"We all need to work together to reduce the number of families affected by DFV,” she said.

"Edon Place is providing education regarding what domestic and family violence is, the difference between a healthy and unhealthy relationship and the impact DFV has on families.

"We believe perpetrators need to be accountable for their behaviour.”

Edon Place does offer wrap around services to the entire family by way of advocacy, assistance, facilitation and support, temporary supported accommodation, mobile support services, community education, counselling, court based services, home security safety upgrades, women's programs, men's programs and North Burnett services.

Edon Place's services are much-needed.

On four days over Easter in Bundaberg in 2017, there were 30 call-outs for domestic violence.

Regardless of how far back you go, the stats are bleak.

In 2013 the NewsMail reported that from January 16 to 25, police were called out to 34 domestic violence jobs.

Five were found to not involve domestic violence but the remainder did.

In 2017-18, there were 740 breaches of DV orders in the Wide Bay, more than double the number in 2013/14 and 2014/15.

For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Bundaberg News Mail

