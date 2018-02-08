Working together on a new hospital

GOAL FOR REGION: An artists impression of a new Bundaberg hospital.

GOAL FOR REGION: An artists impression of a new Bundaberg hospital.

A UNIQUE collaboration between the council, CQUniversity and Mater Hospital has one goal - to build a new level 5 hospital at the uni's Bundaberg campus.

Bundaberg Regional Council has agreed to a memorandum of understanding between the parties aimed at the development of a medical precinct at the university.

The subject of a new level 5 hospital was a hot topic during the November state election, with both major parties committing to bring a hospital to the region.

So far, the State Government has committed to a $3 million business case.

It will provide a detailed examination of the best options for the hospital regarding the future health needs of the region's population.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the formalisation of the MOU created a potent partnership with the capability, skill and drive to pursue the establishment of a primary health care precinct on the university grounds.

"This partnership represents an incredible leap forward in the pursuit of our medical aspirations for the Bundaberg region," Cr Dempsey said.

"While the MOU is not a legally binding document it does harness together like-minded organisations, with each pledging an intense spirit of co-operation.

"From a council perspective, the MOU indicates council will consider offering discounts on infrastructure charges for the development of a hospital facility and associated core support facilities.

"Consideration will also be applied to the prospect of road and intersection upgrades necessary to facilitate the project."

Cr Dempsey said each party would bring valuable contributions to the table.

"Mater Bundaberg would commit to planning and developing the required high-class hospital facility as well as any required ancillary services.

"The delivery of the specialised health professionals would also rest with Mater Bundaberg.

"CQUniversity is ideally placed to provide the courses, training and research facilities essential to the provision of the required medical services.

"Importantly, CQUniversity is able to develop long-term agreements to enable Mater Bundaberg to operate health care facilities within the designated health precinct."

Mater Hospital executive officer Ivan Rasmussen said this was a significant opportunity to further enhance the range of medical and health care services for our region's community.

The MOU was limited to a three-year operational span.