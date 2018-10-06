Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Working longer hours? Not really

Rae Wilson
by
24th May 2012 6:00 AM

IT might seem we are working longer hours than ever before but statistics say our average working hours each week have decreased compared to three decades ago.

Across the 1980s, Australians were working almost 35 hours a week on average, but over the first decade of the 2000s, the average work week decreased to 33 hours.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has just released a new product called As a Matter of Fact to answer "widely held questions".

In the first topic, the ABS hoped to settle the all important question "are Australians working longer hours?".

Matter of Fact also noted the proportion of employed people who were full time had decreased - 84% in 1980 compared with 70% in 2011.

In effect, the decrease in the proportion of full-timers in more recent years has led to a decrease in the average hours worked by all employed people.

Focusing just on those employed full-time, the story of hours worked by Australians changes.

Average hours worked each week for those employed full time were higher across the 2000s (40 hours) than they were during the 1980s (39 hours), but they were lower than they had been in the 1990s.

australian bureau of statistics working longer hours

Top Stories

    Wide Bay 'missing out on public servant jobs'

    premium_icon Wide Bay 'missing out on public servant jobs'

    Politics DEPUTY Opposition Leader Tim Mander has accused the State Government of ignoring the region despite the state's public sector ballooning.

    • 6th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Man faces court after chasing car with tomahawk

    premium_icon Man faces court after chasing car with tomahawk

    Crime 'I'm good at fighting, smashing folks'

    • 6th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundaberg cane crushing season to wrap up early

    premium_icon Bundaberg cane crushing season to wrap up early

    News Estimates fall away as dry takes hold

    • 6th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    ECONOMIC REVIVAL: Positive future for Bundy, says mayor

    premium_icon ECONOMIC REVIVAL: Positive future for Bundy, says mayor

    News Jewel approval marks turning point for region

    • 6th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners