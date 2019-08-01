Menu
Workers succumb to ‘unknown fumes’

by Nicole Pierre
1st Aug 2019 2:58 PM
A BRISBANE worksite has been evacuated and three workers have been rushed to hospital after being exposed to "unknown fumes."

Paramedics were called to treat three patients suffering from dizziness and nausea after being exposed to fumes at a worksite on Bradman Street, Acacia Ridge at 10.37am.

Four fire trucks and investigators from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services' scientific unit are at the scene.

"We have a building evacuated through reports of some unknown fumes," a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

"The scientific unit are testing samples of the air," she said.


Multiple ambulance crews treated the patients on the scene before they were taken to Queen Elizabeth II Hospital.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are investigating.

