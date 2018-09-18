WORKERS STRIKE: Bundy staff call for pay rise

SCHOOL support staff as well as administration officers from various roles across Bundaberg went on strike for an hour this morning to raise awareness for an "unsatisfactory” wage offer.

The Together Union movement is calling on the Palaszczuk Government to intervene for fair service of public support staff, such as administration assistants, groundskeepers and therapists.

"Zero wage offer?” shouted Together Wide Bay organiser Kayleen Dwyer at a protest yesterday morning, where about 20 people were in attendance outside Bundaberg State High School.

"No way,” those gathered called back.

The group was armed with signage calling for a better wage.

"I need a living wage,” read one sign.

"Honk if you support school support staff,” read another.

Ms Dwyer said it was time to get a fair deal.

"It's about them getting a fair deal out of this round of enterprise bargaining,” she said.

"For government and the departments to be offering a 0 per cent wage offer, it's simply not good enough,” Ms Dwyer said.

This strike was not only about the wages but also about the work loads and levels of responsibility.

She said the workers felt under-appreciated but teachers and other staff members supported the workers that chose to participate.

"For too long, government has taken this group of workforce for granted,” Ms Dwyer said.

The group hopes that the movement will encourage the government to reconsider their decision.

"When we've had others in health and other areas stand up for themselves and take action, they can get the government to come back to the table.”

A response has been sought from the government.