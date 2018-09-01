Workers pull their weight ahead of treatment plant upgrade

Gladstone Wastewater Treatment Plant digester tank roof was placed on the structure in 1982 or early 1983 according to Gladstone Regional Council.

Gladstone Wastewater Treatment Plant digester tank roof was placed on the structure in 1982 or early 1983 according to Gladstone Regional Council. Contributed

SAYING the Gladstone Wastewater Treatment Plant team have pulled their weight at work this week would be a gross understatement.

They've actually pulled 92 tonnes worth.

On Thursday the plant completed its largest lift in more than 30 years when the roof of its treatment plant's digester tank was removed for refurbishment of the facility.

The lift was the largest since the effort required to place the roof on the same structure in "late 1982 or early 1983".

Gladstone company Matherson Crane Hire supplied machinery for the original lift and did the same on Thursday.

The project was a month in the planning and delivery and assembly of the crane took three days to complete, but the actual lift was over in less than 15 minutes.

The digester roof weighed 92 tonnes and the weight of the rigging gear used for the lift was eight tonnes, giving a total of 100 tonnes being lifted by the 500-tonne crane employed for the task.

The digester will be cleaned to remove thickened sludge build-up and to allow a condition assessment to be performed on the tank's structure.

The digester tank is being repurposed as an anaerobic digester as part of the new biosolids handling facility design at the treatment plant, with this option much less expensive than building new tank for the purpose.

The steel roof removed from the tank will undergo a condition assessment to determine if it has sufficient structural capacity to meet the design life requirements for the new facility and, if suitable, it will be repainted to protect against future corrosion.

The exercise was completed as part of the Gladstone Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade.