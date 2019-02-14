Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Traffic incident causes stink
News

Workers clean up after manure truck loses its load

Tara Miko
by
12th Feb 2019 9:08 AM | Updated: 10:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STINKY clean-up operation is under way in Torrington after a manure truck lost its load early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Carrington Rd near Boundary St just after 8.15am with reports a truck had rolled.

But on arrival it was found that while the truck and trailer had not rolled, its load of manure had spilled across the busy roadway.

And it didn't take long for police to alert commuters in the area, with a post to social media:

Toowoomba Regional Council crews were sent to the incident to clear the road, shovelling the manure off the bitumen as police guided traffic.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
editors picks toowoomba toowoomba traffic torrington
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Trolls attack Bundy flood angel

    premium_icon Trolls attack Bundy flood angel

    News AFTER seeing Bundaberg go through the devastating 2013 floods, Wend Hughes wants to help those up north.

    Two weeks in and just 250 people on controversial card

    Two weeks in and just 250 people on controversial card

    News DSS wouldn't confirm when additional support would be implemented

    Shop wise, eat well

    premium_icon Shop wise, eat well

    Health Heath tips for a tight budget

    No end in sight for Burnett Traffic Bridge works

    premium_icon No end in sight for Burnett Traffic Bridge works

    News Maintenance and rehabilitation works which began in 2016