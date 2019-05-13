Worker who put Shorten on spot suspended

THE Gladstone Ports worker who tripped up Bill Shorten on Labor's tax plan for high-income earners has been suspended and forced to find another job.

The gutted 49-year-old was told he was in breach for speaking to the media when filmed questioning Mr Shorten at the Queensland Government-owned Gladstone Ports Corporation, saying "it would be good to see higher-wage earners given a tax break".

The next day the father-of-three's pass did not work and he was officially told he was suspended. Last week his desk was packed up and delivered to his house.

The experienced electrical engineer has unintentionally become a victim of the cut-and-thrust of a high-stakes election campaign, which will be decided by a handful of marginal seats, ­including Flynn, which includes Gladstone.

Events unfolded at the port on April 23, when the worker made his off-the-cuff comment to Mr Shorten, who had approached him.

The worker, who had earned about $250,000 last financial year, forgot his lunch that day and got caught up in the media scrum during a free barbecue.

A Gladstone worker talks to Bill Shorten tax cuts for higher-income earners.

In response, Mr Shorten replied: "We're going to look at that," sparking a political pile-on, with the Coalition accusing the Opposition Leader of deliberately misleading the man, given Labor has a levy on higher-income earners. It become a flashpoint in the campaign.

The Gladstone resident refused to comment over fears about finding full-time work.

It is understood he was shocked when told of his suspension, saying he had not spoken to any media, he had only been filmed asking Mr Shorten a question.

The Courier-Mail began making inquiries about the issue on Friday, and late that afternoon it is understood the man received correspondence from his employer Welcon Technologies, informing him his suspension had been lifted and he could return to work today. However the man had already taken on a short-term job elsewhere. Welcon failed to return calls yesterday.

There's no suggestion Mr Shorten had anything to do with the suspension. His office would not comment yesterday.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten addressing a campaign rally on Sunday. Picture: Kym Smith

In a statement to The Courier-Mail, Gladstone Ports Corporation said the man's employment had not been terminated, however, after repeated requests, it failed to explain why his pass stopped working on April 24 or why his desk was packed up.

"The individual, a subcontractor not a Gladstone Ports Corporation employee, was not in a position to speak with any knowledge or authority on behalf of the organisation," the statement said.

"GPC has a stakeholder and media engagement policy for the appropriate spokesperson for GPC."