Worker steals wallet to replace his stolen wallet

The man claimed his wallet was stolen.

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

LABOURER Timothy Hawes says he stole a Billabong wallet from a store to replace his own wallet after it was stolen.

Hawes, 23, a father of one, was sentenced to 12 months supervised probation after pleading guilty to drug and shop stealing offences.

Hawes, who appeared in custody before Bundaberg Magistrates Court, pleaded to two counts of unauthorised dealing with shop goods; fraud; two counts of drug possession (marijuana and methylamphetamine); having property suspected of being used in a drug offence; and possession of drug utensils.

Defence lawyer, Lavonda Maloy said Hawes had substance abuse problems with ice and marijuana and pawned an item he did not own for money.

He intended to repay the $60.

Mrs Maloy said after his own wallet was stolen Hawes went and took the wallet and admitted taking a shirt from another store.

However, he had little recollection of the incidents.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said he had also been sent home while doing court-ordered community service work because he had been affected by something.

For the breach he was fined $300 but the work order will continue.