Worker injured in electric shock at solar farm

20th Dec 2018 6:44 PM

A man has suffered minor injuries in an electric shock at a South Australian solar farm.

Paramedics were called to the Bungala Solar Farm about 10.40am on Thursday.

The worker was taken to the Port Augusta Hospital in a stable condition.

A SafeWork SA spokesperson said the safety watchdog had been "notified of an incident at Bungala solar farm today and is making inquiries into the circumstances of the incident".

In February, a 49-year-old Western Australian man was crushed and killed by equipment at the solar farm, northeast of Port Augusta.

At the time the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union said management had been warned someone could die at the vast site.

