The death of a man at a shopping centre overnight is being treated as an electrocution. Police say it was a workplace death.
Worker electrocuted on shopping centre roof

by Caleb Bond
19th Dec 2020 7:43 AM
A man was found dead on a southern suburbs shopping centre roof overnight in a suspected electrocution.

The 48-year-old Morphettville man was found unresponsive on the roof of the Aberfoyle Hub Shopping Centre shortly before 10pm.

It is understood the man had been working at the site earlier in the day and the alarm was raised when he did not return home.

Police and ambulance crews attended the shopping centre but the man had died at the scene.

The fatality is being treated as a workplace death.

SafeWork SA officers also visited the scene and are investigating the death.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

Originally published as Worker found dead on shopping centre roof

