Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A worker is believed to have been engulfed under soil and rock in an industrial accident at an NT mine site
A worker is believed to have been engulfed under soil and rock in an industrial accident at an NT mine site
News

Worker engulfed under rock in industrial accident

25th Aug 2019 7:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WORKER is believed to have been engulfed under soil and rock in an industrial accident at an NT mine site.

Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services were on Saturday evening responding to a report of an industrial accident which occurred at Bootu Creek Mine on Saturday afternoon.

NTPFES said in a statement that at about 2.40pm there was a substantial wall failure on the Western Limb located at the Bootu Creek Mine site, about 110km north of Tennant Creek.

An employee is believed to have been engulfed under a significant volume of soil and rock, the statement said.

Extensive efforts were underway to locate the employee.

NT Worksafe has been notified.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident have begun.

MORE TO COME

More Stories

industrial accident mining northern territory

Top Stories

    OPINION: Do we expect too much from our councillors?

    premium_icon OPINION: Do we expect too much from our councillors?

    Opinion NEWSMAIL Editor Adam Wratten talks about how local government has changed over the years.

    Union boss gives government permission to dump Trad

    premium_icon Union boss gives government permission to dump Trad

    Politics Government given permission to dump deputy premier

    Hospital asks discharged patients to bill healthfund

    premium_icon Hospital asks discharged patients to bill healthfund

    Health Bundaberg Hospital asks patients to bill health fun for their care

    Bundaberg dentist pushes fluoride case

    premium_icon Bundaberg dentist pushes fluoride case

    Health A Bundaberg dentist thinks Bundaberg should have fluoridated water