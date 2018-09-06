Warning issued over high-ropes accident

Buses leave the site after the accident.

THE work safety watchdog has issued a strangulation warning after a Brisbane teen almost died on a school camp.

Marist College student Connor Pettersen, 14, suffered life-threatening head and neck injuries on a high ropes course in May.

A WorkCover safety alert has shed light on what went wrong at the Adventure Alternatives run camp at Woodford, northwest of Brisbane.

The alert said Connor was harnessed and supervised when he fell from the high ropes.

His head then slipped between two lanyard ropes.

"The participant was unable to free himself and his weight caused the two lanyards to become taut on either side of his neck, applying pressure and causing strangulation "

While WorkCover's investigation was ongoing, it said the use of twin lanyards of equal length "contributed to the strangulation" of the Year 9 student.

The headmaster of Ashgrove's Marist College, Peter McLoughlin, said the incident was an accident.

"Connor is doing well, he is back at school," he said today.

"We will continue to use the adventures camp for future camps."

A Workplace Health and Safety spokesman said the alert was to inform industry and "prevent a similar incident happening again."

" WHSQs investigation into the incident at Adventure Alternatives is ongoing," he said.

Adventure Alternatives boss Todd Samorowski has previously described the incident as a "freak accident".