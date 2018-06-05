Work underway on $5m school hall

VISIT: Brittany Lauga inspected work at three schools in Bundy today.

VISIT: Brittany Lauga inspected work at three schools in Bundy today. News Corp

WORK has begun on a new $6.6 million multi-purpose hall and student services centre for students at Kepnock State High School.

Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga visited the school today to inspect progress on the State Government-funded project.

"The new hall will include indoor, purpose-built space for sporting activities and competitions, and the new student centre will bring the full student support team together in a single professional facility,” Ms Lauga said.

The hall is part of the Government's $200 million Advancing Queensland Schools program to fast-track state school infrastructure.

Principal Nicholas Howkins said the school community was eagerly anticipating the opening of the new facilities.

"With each completed stage of renovations, the school community is beginning to understand how impressive these new facilities will be, and all the incredible opportunities that will follow for our students,” Mr Howkins said.

"With more space, our students will be able to participate in new and different school activities in health and physical education, sport and fitness.

"The impact that these facilities will have on the school community and wider Bundaberg area is incredibly exciting for us.”

Ms Lauga said the project was also supporting local jobs, with Murchie Constructions appointed to manage the design and construction.

She said the government was committed to providing students with a world-class education.

"This includes ensuring students across the state have access to high-quality facilities,” she said.

While in Bundaberg, Ms Lauga also inspected progress on $165,000 worth of classroom upgrades at Walkervale State School and a $220,000 refurbishment of Bundaberg Central State School.