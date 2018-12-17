Work underway at Moneys Creek to restore water flow

THE heavy lifting to restore the natural flow of water to Moneys Creek is underway, with machinery hitting the beach this morning to carry out the work.

The channel clearing work at Kellys Beach is being undertaken by Bundaberg Regional Council, and the council's environment and natural resources spokesman Wayne Honor explained recent north-easterly winds had caused a large build up of sand between the creek and the ocean.

Moneys Creek works1: Channel clearing works being undertaken on Kellys Beach.

"In the past we have had issues with marine life survival when the sand builds up and does not allow tidal flushing of the creek," he said.

"It is, of course, also a popular swimming spot so we are acting proactively to help to ensure the water quality is appropriate for swimming over the holidays."

Moneys Creek2: Channel clearing works being undertaken on Kellys Beach.

Council acquired appropriate State Government approvals to undertake the work and liaised with local turtle volunteers regarding the locations of any turtle nests.