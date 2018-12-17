Menu
BEACH WORK: Channel clearing works underway on Kellys Beach.
Work underway at Moneys Creek to restore water flow

Carolyn Booth
17th Dec 2018 12:08 PM
THE heavy lifting to restore the natural flow of water to Moneys Creek is underway, with machinery hitting the beach this morning to carry out the work.

The channel clearing work at Kellys Beach is being undertaken by Bundaberg Regional Council, and the council's environment and natural resources spokesman Wayne Honor explained recent north-easterly winds had caused a large build up of sand between the creek and the ocean.

 

"In the past we have had issues with marine life survival when the sand builds up and does not allow tidal flushing of the creek," he said.

"It is, of course, also a popular swimming spot so we are acting proactively to help to ensure the water quality is appropriate for swimming over the holidays."

 

Council acquired appropriate State Government approvals to undertake the work and liaised with local turtle volunteers regarding the locations of any turtle nests.

