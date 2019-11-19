Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four Redlands schools are part of the first rollout of solar panels, as part of a state government program.
Four Redlands schools are part of the first rollout of solar panels, as part of a state government program.
Environment

Work underway as schools go solar

19th Nov 2019 11:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE roll out of the Queensland Government's state school solar panel program is now underway, with four Redlands Coast schools due for their panels by July 2020.

Mount Cotton, Coolnwynpin, Hillard and Alexandra Hills state schools are among the Queensland Government's first 30 south east Queensland schools listed to receive the solar panels as part of the $97 million Advancing Clean Energy Schools Program, with some in the region having already received theirs.

The program aims to reduce the energy costs of state schools through energy efficiency strategies and new technologies.

It is being rolled out in three phases, targeting 800 of the state's 1241 state schools.

Phase one, currently underway, is due for completion by July 2020 while phases two and three are planned for 200-21 and 2021-22 respectively.

See the full list of state schools earmarked for phase one, and those who have already received solar panels here.

More Stories

queensland education queensland schools solar energy solar panels

Just In

    Home lending up by 52 per cent

    Home lending up by 52 per cent
    • 19th Nov 2019 11:40 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Agents say rental reforms could impact Bundy property market

        premium_icon Agents say rental reforms could impact Bundy property market

        News BUNDABERG real estate agents are concerned that proposals to increase freedom for tenants could lead to increased bond and higher rental prices.

        Top tips to keep your roof intact in storms

        premium_icon Top tips to keep your roof intact in storms

        News “There are a lot of very rusted roofs .."

        Parents pay tribute to crash victim: Angel taken too soon

        premium_icon Parents pay tribute to crash victim: Angel taken too soon

        News Teen who died in crash was 'touched by an angel'.