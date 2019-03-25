Work to start shortly on high-end riverside apartments

IMAGINE waking up in a luxurious apartment with views across the Burnett River.

This dream could be a reality sooner than you think as Ascot Homes seeks operational work permits to begin work on its four-storey complex with the Bundaberg Regional Council.

Ascot's Alex Ferguson spoke exclusively yesterday with the NewsMail, saying he hoped building works would start within three months.

"The units will be high quality with three car spaces under each one,” he said.

Mr Ferguson said the real estate along the Burnett River had been under exposed for a long time.

"There's certainly a lot of people looking at the riverfront areas at the moment,” he said.

The 1916sq m site is at the northern end of Targo St nestled between the Bundaberg RSL and Burnett Riverside Motel.

Bundaberg resident Josh Barlow said he'd love to wake up looking out across the Burnett.

"I'd love to watch the rowers go past of a morning,” Mr Barlow said.

"Then at lunch I could pop next door for a counter meal at the RSL.”

In December 2017 the NewsMail reported Marina Quay Developments was behind the proposal, which would see 12 three-bedroom units within a four-storey building along the Burnett River with a one-storey carpark for 36 carpark spaces.

The lodgement on Friday for operational works approval represents another step forward in the development.

Planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said the project had the potential to be the springboard to spur development along the banks of the Burnett River.

"In recent years there has been very little by way of development along the Burnett River which is a truly beautiful and vastly underutilised natural asset of the Bundaberg region,” he said.

"This proposed building will sit adjacent to the RSL and nearby Burnett Riverside Motel and will have easy access to the riverside and the CBD providing an enjoyable lifestyle for any future residents.”

Cr Sommerfeld said the development approval had been conditioned with 63 conditions and numerous advice notes appended.

"Due to the location of the proposed building, the applicant has been required to provide engineering analysis and designs to meet strict planning conditions which apply to structures within this location,” said Cr Sommerfeld.

"This is an exciting concept with the development offering extensive east/west vistas of the Burnett River.

"It is a concept that dovetails with the council's Riverside Master Plan proposals. This may well light the fuse on similar projects that have been discussed but not yet acted upon.”

Mr Ferguson said once costing was complete they would be able to give the units a price tag.

Emma Reid