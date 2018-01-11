Work to start on hospital car parks

NO ROOM: Work is set to being on creating more car parks in the medical precinct.

BUNDABERG'S hospital parking woes are about to be alleviated, with work to begin on creating an extra 120 sealed spaces between Burkitt and Hope Sts.

Roads and Drainage spokesman Wayne Honor said the medical precinct catered to an enormous amount of traffic as the hub was central to the Bundaberg and Mater hospitals.

"All the ancillary medical services that are delivered in the zone ensure there is a constant demand for parking, and the works to be undertaken will deliver better efficiencies and safety for both motorists and pedestrians.

"Extensive consultation was undertaken with residents in the area and community comment was invited regarding the scope of works. There will be changed traffic conditions and council is appealing to motorists in the area to ensure they observe any temporary traffic restrictions while construction is underway.”

Divisional representative Helen Blackburn said it would increase the number of available parking spaces to almost 380.

"While this does seem a substantial amount, the demand is also substantial. Once completed, council will be monitoring the area to ensure the parking is utilised in an appropriate manner to facilitate a regular turnover of spaces.

"These parks are not being created for the benefit of anyone seeking an all-day parking option. It must be clear that these spaces are for the use of patients, people with appointments or hospital visitors.”

Cr Blackburn said that while the formalisation of parking spaces may provide some parking relief, the council will continue to work with the hospitals, the State Government and other stakeholders to ensure parking is addressed as a priority issue.

Council appreciates that projects of this nature can impact on the travelling public and apologies for any inconvenience caused. The proposed work is expected to take around five weeks to complete, weather permitting.