Work to start on black spot over East

BLACK SPOT: Work on the intersection is expected to take six weeks.

WORK to improve the roundabout at Scotland and Eastgate Sts over East is set to start tomorrow.

Bundaberg Regional Council received Federal Government Black Spot funding to upgrade the roundabout at the intersection.

Work will involve reshaping the approach islands, improved drainage inlets and applying new asphalt to the intersection.

Construction activities are expected to be completed in six weeks, weather permitting.

In order for the works to be undertaken in a safe and timely manner, changes to local traffic conditions will be in place for the duration of the works.

To minimise traffic interruptions, the majority of work will be completed at night with the intersection closed to through traffic.

For more information visit http://bit.ly/2fUPX0K.