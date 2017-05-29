Work starts on region's new $1.2m Chinese gardens

NEW LOOK: The Nanning Gardens will feature a more prominent and traditional entryway.

DISMANTLING existing structures and initial landscaping work has started ahead of the redevelopment of the Nanning Gardens, in the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens.

Formerly the Chinese Friendship Gardens, the Nanning Gardens are being redesigned to more accurately reflect Chinese culture and design of the Nanning prefecture and to provide a lasting statement reflective of the friendship that has endured under the 19-year sister city relationship between Nanning and Bundaberg.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said significant consultation has taken place between design engineers and gardeners from Nanning and tile and stone consultants Bellagio.

The desire to redesign the gardens in a more culturally sensitive way has been driven from Nanning which is meeting all costs associated with the $1.2 million redevelopment.

"Our original Chinese Pavilion design was produced by our parks and gardens teams many years ago and, to be fair to our team, their expertise could not be expected to extend to an intimate knowledge of Chinese cultural nuances.

"The Nanning Gardens will incorporate designs produced by craftsmen and engineers in Nanning and provided in plan form to our contractors.”

Cr Dempsey said construction would be done by Boyd's Bay Landscaping, which has worked on projects including the park at the former Midtown Marina site.

He said staff from Bellagio had toured gardens in Nanning to get expertise about materials, designs and the meaning of garden layouts.

Cr Dempsey said the new design would feature a more prominent and traditional entryway.

"This is an exceptionally exciting project and one which I feel will resonate with Bundaberg residents,” he said.

"This gift from Nanning is a magnificent gesture of respect for our relationship and I feel it will stand as a permanent reminder of the depth of our friendship and cross cultural understanding.

"Our cities will celebrate a 20 year anniversary in May next year.”

The project is due to be finished in July, weather permitting.