Work starts on million-dollar pool upgrade

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE: Jamie Krueger races at Norville, where the 50m and 25m pools are being modernised.

WORK has started on a million-dollar upgrade of Norville Pool.

The refurbishment is scheduled to be completed in time for the new swimming season in September.

Bundaberg Regional Council sport and recreation spokesman Cr David Batt said the work included the modernisation of the 50m and 25m pools.

Cr Batt said the works raised the pool to an appropriate standard for competition swimming.

"Both pools will have the surface tiles removed and replaced with a more appropriate surface material,” Cr Batt said.

Additionally, he said, wet-deck sides will be installed to minimise side waves and improve access to the pools.

New dive blocks, a new timing system, an electronic scoreboard and hoist for disability access will be installed

"This work will ensure the complex is suitably configured to host regional swimming carnivals which adds to the superb sporting facilities available across the Bundaberg region.”

The upgrade is part of the $10.71 million the council received under the Queensland Government's $200 million Works for Queensland program.