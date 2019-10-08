Work starts on major Mooloolaba multi-deck car park

Reconfiguration on the first stage of the Brisbane Rd car park will start today.

THE Brisbane Rd car park at Mooloolaba is being reconfigured as Sunshine Coast Council gears up to construct a multi-deck car park on the northwestern half of the site.

Divisional Councillor John Connolly said the redesign of the portion fronting Brisbane Rd and First Ave would deliver 93 carparking bays plus four motorcycle parking spaces.

That portion of the site currently accommodates 67 carparking bays.

"To minimise inconvenience to businesses, residents and visitors, and retain the maximum number of car parks, the reconfiguration will be delivered in two stages, starting today and continuing until October 18, weather permitting," Cr Connolly said.

"With this staged approach, the car park will continue to be accessible throughout the reconfiguration.

"Council informed the traders last month that the reconfiguration works were scheduled to start after the Queensland school holidays."

An architectural drawing shows the design of a multi-level parking station and food outlet proposed to be built on the Brisbane Rd car park site at Mooloolaba. Photo: Contributed

A development application for a material change of use and operational works for a multi-deck public parking station and commercial outlets on the northwestern portion of the site fronting Smith St and First Ave was lodged with council on September 2.

The proposal includes ground floor commercial tenancies and an eight-storey carpark, which will provide more than 700 public parking spaces.

Cr Connolly said as with all development applications, the application would be assessed on its individual merits.

"In the interests of transparency, council has appointed an independent assessment manager to consider this development application, with a report to council expected later this month," Cr Connolly said.

"Council endorsed a recommendation at its September Ordinary Meeting to start construction of the new multi-deck car park in late October. This is subject to receiving a Development Approval and the project reaching other necessary milestones."

The application is available for public viewing on council's Development.i.