Work starts on $2M revamp of key Bundy building

Quadric Pty Ltd was recently awarded the contract for the Bundaberg courthouse which supports almost seven full-time equivalent jobs during the six-month capital works project.

WORK has started on the $2million refurbishment of the Bundaberg Courthouse.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said the Bundaberg Courthouse refurbishment was part of a statewide program to invest in court infrastructure.

She said there will be no disruption to the delivery of services throughout the refurbishment to the front entry, new reception area and waiting room and new fixed public seating to the District Court.

Along with a refurbished jury deliberation room and tea room/kitchenette, and court staff will receive a new administration area.

"The courthouse will also be given a facelift with new windows, blinds, carpets and an internal repaint,” Mrs D'Ath said.

The extensive internal refurbishment will address a number of areas that require attention, including public and staff bathrooms.

Works were expected to be completed by November 2019.