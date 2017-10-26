Work set to start on upgrade of busy CBD intersection

ROADWORKS: The $185,000 project will extend a right-turn lane and improve line-marking and traffic lights at the intersection of Bourbong and Branyan Sts.

WORK to upgrade the intersection Bourbong and Branyan Sts will start Monday, thanks to funding from the Safer Roads Sooner program.

The Palaszczuk Government is spending $185,000 to improve traffic build-up at the central intersection in Bundaberg.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the project would reduce the risk of serious crashes at the site, as well as congestion.

"We will be extending the length of the existing eastbound right-turn lane from Bourbong St into Branyan St to safely accommodate additional vehicles and address the queuing that sometimes occurs,” Ms Donaldson said.

"Line-marking improvements will be made to better direct motorists on Branyan St as they approach the intersection from the south,” she said.

"Overhead traffic signal mast arms will be installed to increase the visibility of the signals for traffic approaching the intersection from Branyan St.

"We will also be making some modifications to the signal phasing to allow for safer vehicle movements from Branyan St.”

Ms Donaldson said traffic controllers, detours, single-lane closures and speed restrictions would be in place to allow the works to be carried out.

"Works will generally be carried out at night between 6pm and 6am, Monday to Friday, with occasional daytime work undertaken if required,” she said.

"Motorists are reminded to observe all warning signs when approaching the road works site, be aware of changed conditions and adapt their driving behaviour accordingly.

"Motorists should also factor in additional travel time for their journey.”

Ms Donaldson thanked drivers in advance for their co-operation and patience.

RoadTek will deliver the construction of the project, which is expected to be completed within a month.