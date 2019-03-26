Work raid sees Bundy man blazing into court on drugs charges

WHEN Bundaberg man Christopher Mulford went into work on March 4, he wasn't expecting the police to execute a search warrant on the place.

But that's exactly what happened, and what police found landed Mulford in court for the second time this year.

Mulford pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates court to possessing utensils, water pipes and a grinder, and possessing dangerous drugs, 2.2g of marijuana.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen told Magistrate Neil Lavaring that Mulford had recent matters of similar offending.

In January police found a 20cm and 80cm marijuana plant in Mulford's bedroom along with six seedlings.

Sen Const Klassen said Mulford told police who were conducting the recent search that he was using the marijuana for personal use.

Mulford came prepared; submitting letters from his doctor, showing he was in the process of obtaining medicinal marijuana for his "mental health”.

Mulford said the marijuana he had on him on March 4 was to help him "get through the day”.

Magistrate Lavaring asked Mulford if the marijuana was found at his home, like his previous charge from January, to which Mulford said it was at his place of work.

"The one in January ... a few charges there ... producing (drugs), you must have had some plants, plus the possession of utensils,” Magistrate Lavaring said.

"We could look at something like probation ... anyway, it's a small amount, we'll leave it at a fine today.

"Considering it was only a small amount and your plea of guilty is early.” Mulford was fined $400 for both charges.

He was ordered to forfeit the water pipes and grinder.

