Work on a new carpark for McDonald’s on Targo St is no closer to starting with a start date yet to be announced. Photo: Brian Cassidy
News

Work on Maccas car park no closer to starting

Geordi Offord
29th Aug 2020 5:00 PM
THE new carpark for McDonalds on Targo St is no closer to starting with a date for the works to begin yet to be announced.

In May last year, the Salvation Army Citadel building was demolished to make way for a new carpark for the fast food chain’s new restaurant.

In March of 2018, Bundaberg Regional Council received the material change of use application from McDonald’s to knock down the building and replace it with carparking.

The application was approved in May that same year.

After the demolition of the citadel building, the U-turn spot on Targo St in front of the restaurant was also replaced with two additional centre car parks.

A spokeswoman for McDonald’s Australia said they looked forward to commencing the works for the carpark in the near future.

“A specific start date for the development of the proposed car park has yet to be announced,” the spokeswoman said.

“We continue to assess the logistics involved of developing the site and look forward to commencing work in the near future.

“We have recently opened the dual lane drive thru to meet the immediate and increasing needs of our customers.”

