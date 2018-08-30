Work for dole theft captured on Salvos' CCTV

RED HANDED: Brent Sayer was working at the Salvo's Store as part of Work for the Dole scheme when he helped himself to a free television.

WORKING at a Salvos store as part of his work for the dole, Brent Sayer deemed himself to be in need and helped himself to a television set.

Sayer's self-service was recorded on CCTV, with cameras capturing the moment he loaded the set into the boot of his Ford Falcon and drove home.

Until he was confronted with the security footage, Sayer denied stealing the television from the Bundamba Salvation Army store.

Brent John Sayer, 44, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing as a servant on June 18. Police prosecutor Constable Dave Shelton said Sayer removed a small plasma television from the Salvos' storeroom at 3.40pm.

Constable Shelton said when police spoke to him three weeks later, he told them he knew what they were talking about but denied any involvement.

"How am I supposed to carry a television on my bike," Sayer reportedly told police at the time.

"He says anyone could have stolen it, that he put it outside the store as it did not have an electrical tag," Const Shelton told the court.

Sayer's story changed when he was told his theft was captured on CCTV.

Defence lawyer Matt Fairclough said Sayer did not dispute the charge.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the theft was made more serious because the victims were people in need.

Sayer was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid community service work.