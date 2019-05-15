Work experience student robbed at knifepoint

A teenager was threatened with a knife and robbed on Shakespere St.

A MAN wearing a ski mask has allegedly threatened a 15-year-old boy with a knife on a major Mackay road.

Yesterday, between 1.20pm and 1.25pm, a male approached the boy while he was walking on Shakespeare St, conducting a job for his work experience employer.

Detective Senior Sergeant Emma Novosel, officer in charge of the Child Protection Unit, said the teen was walking west, near the intersection of Byron and Gold streets.

"He was approached from behind," she said. "The male person (allegedly) presented something that was along the lines of what the child believed to be a knife and demanded a sum of money.

"The 15-year-old provided him with a small amount of money that he had on his person and the male person decamped in a southerly direction along Shakespeare St."

Det Snr Sgt Novosel said the teen was unable to provide a description of the knife.

It is understood the teenager was on work experience when the incident occurred.

"He was being tasked with some sort of job to attend a near-by store, he continued on to that store to do what he had been asked to do and then returned to his place of employment," Det Snr Sgt Novosel said.

"Police from the child protection unit have spoken with the victim, understandably he's a bit shaken, but he's been offered necessary support."

Description of the man: About six foot, two inches, wearing a ski mask with dark glasses, a mid-blue-coloured t-shirt with a long sleeve rash-style shirt underneath. He had gardening-style gloves on and black and white Vans.

Anyone with information about the alleged incident or dash-cam footage is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900936454

The Department of Education has been contacted for comment.