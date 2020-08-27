Work begins on stage 1 of expedited $2b development

THE FIRST $100 million stage of South Beach Elliott Heads is underway, with subdivision approvals for 233 dwellings in the masterplanned community given the green light by Bundaberg Regional Council.

The $2 billion project, which is a joint venture between the respected local Manera family and Sydney-based developer Stan La Vin, is on a 246 hectare parcel of land and set to be one of the largest residential communities in the state.

It is also slated to deliver one of the nation's most extensive fibre connected networks in partnership with LBNCo.

Mr La Vin said he was grateful to Bundaberg Regional Council, Mayor Jack Dempsey and senior planning and engineering staff for their efforts in helping to get the project off the ground.

South Beach Elliott Heads park impression.

"Senior Bundaberg Council staff have all pitched-in, working tirelessly around the clock to expedite the approvals process on the first stage of the development, Mr La Vin said.

"The project sits on a pristine parcel of land adjoining pristine white sandy beaches and the stunning Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

"We will ensure that environmental standards are held in the absolute highest regard throughout the entire development process."

Mr La Vin said post COVID-19 the project would be of huge benefit to the economy as construction gets underway.

"The houses will be constructed by an Aussie workforce utilising Australian-made building products, including imported steel made from Australian iron ore," he said.

"Stage one alone will result in a $100 million investment that never leaves the area."

Earthworks planning on the South Beach project is well advanced and developers are aiming to commence streetscape construction this year.

South Beach Elliott Heads entry impression. Photo: Contributed

LBNCo CEO Steve Picton said the development's fibre network will open up connectivity to the local community, allowing speeds and access akin to that of a major CBD or capital city.

"While Elliott Heads is a small seaside township located 20 kilometres from central Bundaberg, the fibre network we are providing is expected to outshine other regional areas across Australia's eastern seaboard," Mr Picton said.

"LBNCo's state-of-the-art Fibre to Home technology will be provided to every premise in the 3,200-lot development without the need for above ground infrastructure, which would ultimately detract from the natural beauty of the area."

A 10GB capability is designed in the company's solutions, mitigating the need for any foreseeable future upgrades.

Mr La Vin said efficient household connectivity was one of the top decision-making factors for potential home buyers.

"With the rapid rate that technology evolves, it was critical that we selected a fibre provider who can predict the next wave of tech and work within the parameters of a forward-thinking vision for the future," he said.

"We have worked incredibly hard to ensure the South Beach estate will afford people the ability to stay connected from anywhere, particularly given the COVID-19 pandemic and the increased need to work from home."

South Beach will eventually comprise upwards of 3,200 home sites and will include a beachside Village Centre with cafes, bistro, healthcare services, supermarket and new primary and senior schools.