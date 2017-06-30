Work begins on South Kolan Pub

WORK STARTS: Repairs have started at the South Kolan Pub after a car smashed into it in May.

JO AND Alec Duffy are breathing a sigh of relief as demolition begins at their South Kolan Pub, five weeks after a four-wheel drive smashed into it.

The licensees said there was a hold up with paperwork and reports after the crash but were excited work to repair the pub had now started.

On Mother's Day CCTV captured the moments a driver of a new 20 series Toyota Landcruiser lost control and slammed into the eastern wall of the pub at 1.30am.

DEBRIS: Bricks and mortar where strewn all over Alec and Jo Duffy's South Kolan Pub after a car crashed into it. Paul Donaldson BUN140517PUB3

The crash took out half the pub, including the male toilets, before continuing on to hit the house next door.

With fair-dinkum attitudes, the pair said the show must go on and opened that day for a Mother's Day feast.

Now the focus is on rebuilding the country pub and giving the men somewhere to do their business in peace.

Mrs Duffy said on Thursday rubble started to be removed and the demolition was under way.

"We've also put in a few changes, which we are excited about,” she said.

The inside of the damaged pub. Contributed

"There will be large glass doors which open out on to a timber deck.

"This will be ready and great for warmer weather.”

Mrs Duffy said the local builders told her it was their number one priority.

"We thank everyone for their patience,” Mrs Duffy said.

"We know some people feel it confronting with the unisex toilets and port-a-loos.”

She said since the crash business was a little quieter but wasn't sure if the colder weather had something to do with it.

"Now that the rubble has been taken away we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Mrs Duffy said.

HARD HIT: Photo showing damage after a Landcruiser smashed into the South Kolan Pub in the early hours of the morning on Mother's Day. Contributed

"It was just wonderful to stand out there and watch it being taken away.”

Mrs Duffy said the driver had been in to apologise for causing so much drama.

"He was really just lucky to be alive,” she said.

"There was just so much destruction from the crash.”

The publican said the neighbouring house was still being assessed by insurers and she wasn't sure when the woman would be able to return home.

She said the pub would remained open throughout the repairs and anyone who would like to try fair dinkum country pub food was welcome to stop by.