Work begins on new pedestrian and cycle path

WORK has started on the installation of a new shared cycle and pedestrian path on Scotland Street today.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the $200,000 project would add another important link in the Queensland Government's cycle and pedestrian network.

"We are continuing to roll out on and off-road cycle paths throughout Queensland to support our vision of more cycling, more often,” Ms Donaldson said.

"We know that, on average, every dollar we invest in cycling infrastructure will return nearly five dollars in economic benefit to Queensland with improved health outcomes, reduced traffic congestion, and lower transport costs.

"This project involves constructing a 2.5 metre off-road path on the northern side of Scotland Street, between Princess and Petersen Streets, which will eventually join up to other pathways and provide a continuous link to the CBD.

"The shared path will mean that both pedestrians and cyclists can benefit from the additional infrastructure.”

Ms Donaldson said minimal delays are expected during the construction of the path.

"Works will be carried out Monday to Friday between 6am and 6pm and we expect to be finished in about four weeks, weather permitting,” she said.

"Motorists can expect minimal delays as much of the work will be conducted off-road, however reduced speed limits will be in place for the safety of our workers.

"I encourage motorists to slow down through the work site and be aware of their surroundings.”

For more information on the project contact Transport and Main Roads in Bundaberg on 1300 728 390 during business hours or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.