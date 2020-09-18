WORK BEGINS: 18 roads to be upgraded by December

The works are expected to be finished by late November, weather permitting.

The works are expected to be finished by late November, weather permitting.

Works are under way to seal and improve 18 roads throughout the region as part of Bundaberg Regional Council's road reconstruction and rehabilitation program.

The council has appointed Berajondo Earthmoving and Haulage as principal contractor to undertake the works, which are expected to be complete by the end of November, weather permitting.

Council's roads and drainage portfolio spokesperson Cr Bill Trevor said areas in Bucca, Innes Park and Tirroan would be the focus.

"With about 2000km of sealed roads to maintain, in addition to our unsealed roads, this program is essential to maintaining the integrity of our extensive road network," Cr Trevor said.

"The completed project, over 28 sites and 18 roads, will see cement stabilisation and bitumen resurfacing undertaken on about 110,000 square metres of road pavement.

"This rehabilitation program will end the days of dust and potholes for so many residents and will improve liveability and safety."

Identified roads

• Reads Road, Bucca

• Miara Road, Miara

• Gooburrum Road, Fairymead

• Tantitha Road, Gooburrum

• Watsons Road, Bargara

• Woongarra Scenic Drive, Innes Park

• Spinnaker Boulevard, Innes Park

• Norbrook Road, Bucca

• South Bucca Road, Bucca

• Duckpond Road, Moolboolaman

• St Kilda Road, Tirroan

• Tableland Road, Tirroan

• Ellerays Road, McIlwraith

• McIlwraith Road, McIlwraith

• Berrembea Road, Drinan

Cr Trevor said residents could expect changes to traffic conditions during this time and that the contractor would be working with residents to ensure minimal interruptions.

"At this stage our contractor is looking to finish the entire program in late November, early December," Cr Trevor said.

"Access to private properties adjoining the work areas will be maintained during the construction period.

"Residents can expect changes to traffic conditions during this time, and minor delays may be experienced.

"Council is aware of the inconvenience construction work causes and thanks businesses, residents and road users in advance for their patience and co-operation."